George Gallant

GALLANT, George A. The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, of George A. Gallant, of Summerside, aged 57 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Allan “Allie Wick” and Ruth (Cahill) Gallant. Survived by his children Bradley (Cassie) Cormier and Melissa (Brody) Cahill; grandchildren Liam, Lucas and Lilah Cahill; brothers and sisters Doug Morris, Anna McMurty, Fay (Jeff) Langille, Walter (Sharon) Gallant, Kim (Aziz) Chiheb, David (Cheri) Gallant, Ruby Gallant and Trish Gallant; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his nephew Brandon Gallant. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the George A. Gallant Family Fund or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
