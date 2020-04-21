July 12th, 1940 - April 18th, 2020
At The Mount Continuing Care on Saturday, April 18, 2020 of George Gerard Carragher, Charlottetown, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Patricia “Patsy” Mullen. Dear father of Debbie, Connie Collicutt (Donnie) and Andy. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Mathew MacEachern, Fineas and Marianne Carragher. Brother-in-law of Mary Carragher, Marie Carragher and Betty Carragher. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Stella (Flood) Carragher, Helen Keefe (Leslie), Frank (Edith), Ralph, Eugene (Rita), Leo, Louis (Mary), Gerry, and infant brother George. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. On -line memorial donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association. On line condolences made be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented