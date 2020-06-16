March 14th, 1953 - June 14th, 2020
George Oliver Leger, age 67, of Harrington, PEI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Atlantic Baptist Home. Beloved husband of Brenda (McCarthy). Loving father of Diana (Tony), Donna Jean (Craig), David (Candace) and Devin (Gisele). Proud grandfather of Lydia, Payton, Londynn, Aryelle, Bella, Javian, Huxley, Kori, Hannah, Elizabeth and Presley. Brother of Eileen (Wendell), Philip (Mary Lou) and Emily (Marvin). Brother-in-law of Edward (Dorothy), Sheryl (Ivan), Lowell and Eric (Marie). Predeceased by his parents Eloi and Belle Leger, his parents-in-law Leo and Alice McCarthy, by Carol Ann (his first born daughter at birth), by his nephews Jeff Lane and Sheldon O’Meara, by his sister-in-law Adele, her husband Kevin and their daughter Brenda Jean. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family visitation and service will take place. A private interment will take place in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society or Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented