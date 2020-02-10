Georgina Acorn

ACORN, Georgina Mary The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, February 7, 2020 of Georgina Mary Acorn (Murphy) of Stratford, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Matt Acorn. Dear mother of Dale Acorn (Diane Walmsley), Darlene Rogers (Mike), Sheila Taylor (Jamie), Wade (Glenda), Wendy Wight (Bill) and Mark (Holly). Loving Nanny to Matt, Chris and Jeff Acorn, James and Jared Repchull, Gina Boutilier, Drew Rogers and Trisha Hartling. Great-grandmother of Madelyn, Ben and Charlie. Sister of Betty Hegarty (Tom, deceased), Doris McDearmid (George) and John Murphy (Marlene, deceased). Sister-in-law of Vera and Florence Murphy. Predeceased by her parents James and Monica (Henry) Murphy and her siblings Amanda Peppard (Alden), Patrick (Lois), Alfred, Eleanor (infancy), Lucilla Noonan (Reg), Frederick, Jackie (infancy), Emmett and Vernon (infancy). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford from where a private family visitation will be held. No funeral service by request. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Home Care Palliative Care – Queens County. www.hillsborofh.ca
