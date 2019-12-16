CAMPBELL, Gerald (Alie) Augustan Peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the passing of Gerald (Alie) Augustan Campbell age 83, of Primrose and Montague, occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital with family and friends by his side. Born August 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Allan and Mary (MacIntyre) Campbell. Gerald is survived by his brothers, George Campbell, M J (Karen) Campbell and sister Agnes (Roy) Doyle; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by twin brothers at infancy Alphonsus and Allan; sister Florence McNeill; sister-in-law Gertie Campbell and brother-in-law Gerald McNeill. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 5pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Monday, December 16, at 1:00 pm, St. Georges Catholic Church, St. Georges. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Georges Cemetery Fund would be appreciated by the family.
