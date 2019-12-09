Gerald Connors

CONNORS, Gerald Joseph “Jerry” The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Friday, December 6, 2019, of Jerry Connors, husband of the late Ishbel Connors (nee Farquharson), formerly of Wheatley River, aged 86. Jerry was the father of Margo Connors and was predeceased by his son, Gordie, and infant daughter, Joanne. He will be remembered by the Farquharson, MacRae, Stewart, Fisher, Bradley, and Connors families. Thank you to Bruce and Debbie MacKay for their care of Jerry over the last few years. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place following the service in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley. If so desired, memorial donations in Jerry’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
