Gerald Darrach Hill

January 10th, 1940 - July 30th, 2020
Hill, Gerald Darrach – Born January 10th, 1940. With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Gerald, “Pops” “Pappy” on Thursday July 30th, 2020 at the QEH II hospital in Halifax, at 80 years young. Formerly of Lower Freetown, P.E.I. and lived in Borden, P.E.I. until the time of his death. He was the son of the late G. Roy and Elizabeth Hill of Lower Freetown, P.E.I. Gerald was the last surviving sibling of their 4 children. Gerald was a very proud father of his girls. That’s all he ever talked about. He leaves behind Cindy Hill (Rocco), Patsy Hill Larsen (John), Lisa Kennedy (Ron), Angela Hill and a very special companion, Rena Stewart. “Pappy” was well loved by all his grandchildren- Jason (J.D) Larsen, Alisha Larsen, Natasha Charlebois, Alexandre Charlebois, Julia Spadaccini, Peter Spadaccini, Matteo Spadaccini, Maggie Campbell, Samantha Campbell, Tanner Hill, Belle Mill, and Carter Mill. Great grandchildren, Mackenzie Larsen and Adelyne Larsen. He was well loved by many nieces and nephews, near and far. In his early years, Gerald owned and operated a very successful Security and Private Investigation business on P.E.I. He thoroughly enjoyed his day to day operations, as the “Chief”, while travelling all around P.E.I, day and night. “Pops” was involved in many Organizations and Associations, throughout his life. He was a member of The Royal Canadian Legion for many years. He loved Shuffleboard. The Legion was very dear to his heart as his own father and brother served for our country. “Pops” loved sports. He was at one time the President of the P.E.I. Track and Field Association and also coached Cindy and Patsy during their time spent in this sport. He travelled the country with them, and again was so proud of every ribbon, medal and trophy they collected. One other passion of Gerald’s was hockey, which he played in his younger years. The Toronto Maple Leafs, were his favorite team and he really enjoyed watching the sport, as a pastime. Back in the day, he also sponsored and organized hockey leagues in Charlottetown. He loved “his Island” tremendously. He chose to live his late retirement years in a seniors residence next to the Confederation Bridge. He was so very proud of his daily scenery. He always said he felt like the luckiest man alive to live there. He could be heard talking to many tourists, about “his Island”. Ask him any history question, he knew it. He was very spontaneous and not afraid to enjoy life. He would drive all day, and be your tour guide travelling from one end of the Island to the other and would never say no to some fish and chips. Something that also brought him joy, were Lighthouses. He visited them all, several times and collected them, to admire them at home. Gerald always had a sense of humour and he would have anyone smiling and laughing instantly. He often spoke and joked to everyone, especially at the Horse races. His passion was watching every single race, live or on T.V. He would have endless conversations about the races and always said “remember, the best drivers come from P.E.I you know”. One thing dad always said “THE BEST GIFT you can give someone is YOUR TIME”. “It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn’t go alone, For part of us went with you Dad, The day God called you home”. “A true friend we could turn to, When times were good or bad, One of our greatest blessings, The man we called “Dad”. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held in Bedeque at a later date. Memorial donations may be made on-line to PEI Humane Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at belvederefh.com
Commented