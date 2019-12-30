MCCARVILLE, Gerald Timothy "Tim" Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 of Tim McCarville of Charlottetown, age 62 years. He is survived by sons Adam (Karleigh) McCarville, Ryan McCarville and their mother Helena McCarville; grandson, Archer; sisters and brother, Anne McCarville, Moira (Peter) Gildart, Ian McCarville, Mary (Dave) McLellan; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Eileen (nee MacKinnon) McCarville; brother, Donald and his nephew Ben McLellan. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Friday in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
