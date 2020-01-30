Gerald McCarville

MCCARVILLE, Gerald A. Gerald A. McCarville, formerly of Victoria St. Kensington, passed peacefully on Tuesday January 28, 2020 Clinton View Lodge, surrounded with the love of his family. Beloved husband of the late Jennie (Reeves) McCarville. Precious father of Michael and Catherine. Grandfather to Stephanie (Darcy Ford), Sarah McCarville, Caitlyn (James Brander), Zoe and Shannon Pocock. Great-grandfather to Christopher, Kash and Kaiden. Brother-in-law of Lloyd (Mary R.N.) Reeves and Dorothy Harrington. Also survived by his chosen son Paul (Theresa) Cousins and many loving McCarville, Cash, Stewart and Reeves family members. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Roy) Stewart, brothers Ray (Rena) McCarville and Charles McCarville. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday at St. James Church Summerfield at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in St. James Cemetery Summerfield. Family flowers only please. To honour Gerald’s Memory donations will be gratefully accepted to support the continuing of the Kensington/Bedford Peewee Friendship Hockey Exchange. The funeral will be available to view online after 1 p.m. the day of the service by following the link to video of the funeral on the left side of the page. www.davisonfh.com
