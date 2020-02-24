Gerald Milligan

MILLIGAN, Gerald William 1940-2020 The death occurred suddenly at his home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, of Gerald William Milligan of Dock Road, Alberton, age 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Mary (nee Jones) Milligan, on October 13, 2018. Born at Foxley River, PEI, on September 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Douglas and Veronica (nee Smith) Milligan. Cherished father to Grant (Cindy) of Alberton, Gary (Ellen) of Hammonds Plains, NS, Geraldine (Leo) Doucette of Pleasant Grove, PEI, and Jason (Sabrina) of Dock Road, Alberton. Loving grandfather to Amber, Miranda (Ruairi) Devlin, Alicia, Ryan, Olivia, Allie and Ben. Great grandfather to Ava. Dear brother to Joan (late Joseph) Doran of Northam, Floyd of Foxley River, Eugene (Aldona) of Foxley River, Fenton (Natalie) of Beaverbank, NS, Anita (late Ralph) Murray of Summerside, Marvin (Elaine) of Upper Tantallon, NS, Donald (Colleen) of Ellerslie, and Jeanette (Kevin) Duffy of Dartmouth, NS. Gerald will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews and friends. Gearld was deeply involved in his community. He was a parishioner at the Sacred Heart Church, Alberton. He was a long-term member of the Alberton Lions Club and curled at the Alberton Curling Club for many years. His electrical and plumbing contracting business was a fixture in the West Prince area for 50 years. In recent years, morning coffee at Murphy's with his friends was not to be missed. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday morning February 26th, from the Sacred Heart Church, Alberton, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Andrew MacDonald, celebrant. Interment later in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials in Gerald's memory made to the Western Hospital Equipment Fund or Western Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
