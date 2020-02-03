Geraldine Mitchell

MITCHELL, Geraldine "Gerri" (nee O’Brien) Peacefully, with family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Geraldine "Gerri" Mitchell (nee O’Brien) of Charlottetown, age 74 years. Loving partner of Bruce MacLeod and beloved mother of Kent and Scott Mitchell. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren Mitzi, Kayla and Brandon Mitchell and Devon MacDougall; her sister, Evelyn O’Brien (Peter Beauregard) and daughter in-law Mirna Mitchell. She was predeceased by her parents John R. And Ethel (nee Conahan) O’Brien; sisters Mary Sheehan, Lila Stewart, Pauline DeCoursey and Theresa O'Brien; brothers, Bernard, Raymond, Neil, Herbert, Donald, George and Paul O’Brien. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Tuesday, Feb. 4th then transferred to St. Dunstan’s Basilica for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Visiting hours on Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
