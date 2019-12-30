Gertrude Jeffery

JEFFERY, C. Gertrude (Gertie) At the Summerset Manor Summerside on Saturday December 28, 2019 of C. Gertrude (Gertie) Jeffery formerly of South Drive, St. Eleanors aged 95 years. Born in North Enmore June 16, 1924 daughter of the late John Henry and Laura Mae (MacDonald) Kilbride. Wife of the late Leo Jeffery. Mother of Floyd (Susan) Jeffery, Summerside and a daughter who died in infancy. Grandmother of Jason (Sherra), Ottawa and Jamie, Charlottetown. Great grandmother to Elise, Alexis, Sophia and Chloe and their mother Tara. Sister-in-law of Junior Jeffery, Eileen Arsenault, Erma Kilbride, Joe Fraser, Marjorie Jeffery and Margaret Jeffery. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Mary (Ted) MacKinnon, Eleanor (in infancy), Theresa Fraser, George (Eva) Kilbride, Wilfred Kilbride, Sterling Kilbride, Ed Kilbride and Lucy (Greg) Mulligan and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roy, Jack (Ezena), Billy (Barb), Albert, Leonard (Ruth), Mary-Jane, Hannah, Florence and Sophie Jeffery and George Arsenault. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Monday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. followed by funeral in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. If so desired contributions may be made to Alzheimer Society, Cancer Society or The Summerset Manor Equipment. www.davisonfh.com
