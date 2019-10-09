GILLIS, Arnold Clayton The death occurred peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, October 7, 2019 of Arnold Clayton Gillis of Tyne Valley aged 95, beloved husband of Doris (nee Campbell) Arnold was born in Mount Pleasant on June 9, 1924, son of the late Ellsworth and Vera (Lewis) Gillis. Loving father to Debbie(Scott), Fort McMurray, AB; Laura , Edmonton, AB; Betty (Randy), North Enmore; Marilyn, Lac La Biche, AB and David ,Woodstock, ON. Loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Brother in law to Arnold (Betty) Campbell, Summerside and June Cameron, Summerside. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Raymond (Ruby) and Erskine (Thelma). Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours Wednesday 6:30 - 9:00pm. Funeral on Thursday in the Chapel at 11am Interment to follow in the Tyne Valley United Church Cemetery. In memory of Arnold, memorials to the Tyne Valley United Church would be appreciated.
Commented