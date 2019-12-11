Gladys "Dolly" Gallant

GALLANT, Gladys "Dolly" The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Tuesday December 10th, 2019 of Gladys “Dolly” (nee LeClair) Gallant of Summerside, P.E.I. aged 87 years. Dolly was born in Summerside to the late Ernest and Bella (nee Arsenault) LeClair. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred “Bunny” Gallant and loving mother of Allison (Cindy) and Blair (Lori Anne). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Joshua and Alex, great grandchild Chelsea, sisters Mildred (Lorne) Brayley and Joan Decker and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Ralph, Skip and Henry “Hubba”, sister Zita (Erskin) Cahill, brothers in-law Murray Decker and Carl Stark. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Thursday, December 12th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations in Dolly’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Wednesday evening from 7 – 9 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
