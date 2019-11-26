Gladys MacDonald

MACDONALD, Gladys June Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on Friday, November 22, 2019 of Gladys June Newson MacDonald of Charlottetown. Wife of Roddie MacDonald and the late Glen Newson. Loving mother of Wayne (Gayle) Newson and Karen (Kevin) Neville. Grandmother of John, Tara, Gina Mae and four great-grandchildren. Survived by sister-in-law Edna Campbell. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Elsie Campbell and brothers Harvey (Blanche) and Cliff Campbell. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. No visiting hours by personal request. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
