CHEVERIE, Gloria F. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, the death occurred of Gloria Cheverie, of Charlottetown, PE, age 78 years. Mother of Lori Aylward, Mary Aylward, Theresa Aylward, Joanne Constable (David), Fredrick and Edward. Grandmother of Melissa "Missy" Aylward-Gratto (Rob). Great-grandmother of Ella Gracie and Charlie D. Sister of Marlene Churchill, Helen Cheverie and Elizabeth Cheverie. Predeceased by her sisters Noreen Dicks (Harold), Shirley Cheverie, Lois (infancy), Bernadette Cheverie and brother-in-law Ray Churchill. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Wednesday, January 8 from 12 noon until 1:30 pm followed by funeral service at 2 pm in the Hillsboro Funeral Home - Stratford Chapel. Interment later in Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the P.E.I. Humane Society or Society of St. Vincent de Paul. www.hillsborofh.ca
