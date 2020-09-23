April 20th, 1947 - September 21st, 2020
Peacefully, with family by her side, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, September 21, 2020 of Gloria Irene Mossman (nee Nicolle) of Mount Mellick, age 73 years. Loving and proud mother of Sherry Lee (Tyson) MacInnis, Shawn (Jenny) Mossman and Stephanie (Sean) Ross. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Jared Bryenton, Taryn and Ayla MacInnis, Lindsay and Keegan Mossman, Lexi and Emmett Ross and Dade Mathers. Survived by sister Lorraine Reynolds (Al), brother Roger Nicolle, brother-in-law Roger (Elaine) Mossman, sister-in-law Ruby Mossman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Dawson “Arthur” Mossman, parents Arnold and Jemina Nicolle, parents-in-law Dawson and Jean Mossman and sister-in-law Judy Oatway. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private (invite only) service will be held at St. Andrew’s United Church. Interment will be in St. Andrew’s United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to St. Andrew’s United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
