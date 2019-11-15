BLACQUIERE, Gordon Joseph Gordon Blacquiere of Toronto Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 86. He was the beloved husband of Simone Blacquiere; loving father of Brian Blacquiere (Christine) and Kevin Blacquiere (Joanne Poirier); and grandfather of Ethan, Kyle and Kurtis Blacquiere. He is also survived by his brothers, Herbie Blacquiere (Joan), Rodney Blacquiere (Anne) and Sonny Blacquiere; and sisters, Pearl Gallant (Gordon), Muriel Lynch (Patrick), Betty Gallant and Joan Blanchard (Eugene). Gordon was predeceased by his brothers, Freddie Blacquiere, William Blacquiere and Wayne Blacquiere; and sisters, Winifred Morrissey and Valerie Graham. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church, Hope River, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Villa Marguerite Seniors Residence, North Rustico would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
