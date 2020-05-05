May 2nd, 1945 - May 3rd, 2020
At home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 of Gordon Daniel Ross, Clyde River, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Sally (Dalziel). Dear father of Danny (Paula Gallant) and Kevin (Lisa McQuaid). Loving grandfather of Carley and Jake; Erica, Emily and Ellen. Brother of Janet Temple (Roy). Predeceased by his parents Melbourne and Georgianna (Gass) Ross, siblings Phylis (Louis Blue) and Robert Ferguson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by request. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
