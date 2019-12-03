Gordon Lavers

LAVERS, Gordon "Red" The death occurred suddenly on December 01, 2019 at the Kings County Memorial Hospital, of Gordon “Red” Lavers of Georgetown, aged 84. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Murphy) and father of Gordie, and Lori Ann (Michael) MacDonald. Cherished grandfather of Morgan and Denver MacDonald. Also survived by his sister, Margaret Gallagher (Dale); by his brother, John; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Lavers, Charles Yorston, Lawrence (Nancy) Murphy, Helen (Joe) MacIntyre, Pat (Donna) Murphy, Patsy (Perry) Gotell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, David and Ella Lavers; parents-in-law, Pat and Tene Murphy; his children, Patricia and Patrick in infancy; as well as his brothers, David “Buck”, and Keith; his sister, Marion Yorston; sister-in-law, Mary Lavers; and special niece Lori-Lynn Murphy. Resting at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Georgetown, for visitation on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at the church on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to the Kings County Memorial Hospital, Montague. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca
Commented