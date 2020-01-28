Gordon Peterson

PETERSON, Gordon Lewis The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 of Gordon Lewis Peterson of Winsloe, age 74 years. Dear husband of Julie Peterson (Gallant). Father of Michael, Carl, Jody, Kim and Tracy (Giles). Grandfather of Brock, Lacey, Brittany, Starr, Jesse, Chase, Dakota, Gage, Blaze, Rachelle and Josh. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of Dawson Peterson. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Winnifred (Coles) Peterson, his daughters Heather and Rosalie Peterson, his granddaughter Kelsey Peterson, brother George Peterson, sister Gladys Ryan and his son-in-law J.J. Gallant. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. A private family visitation will be held. No funeral service by request. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Hemodialysis Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.hillsborofh.ca
