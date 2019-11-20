Grace MacRae

MACRAE, Grace Georgina (nee Taylor, Carmody) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, November 18, 2019 of Grace Georgina MacRae (nee Taylor, Carmody), age 89 years. Dear mother of Donna MacDonald (David), Karen Carmody (Jim Conway), Bonnie MacDonald (Kevin) and Heather MacRae. Loving grandmother of Wayde MacDonald (Angela), Lori Dowling, Ambyr MacDonald (Darryl Ashby), Nathan MacDonald (Dawn Marie), Bobbi Lynn Carmody, Ashley MacDonald, Cory MacDonald (Natalie), Taylor MacDonald (Logan McNabb). Sister of Lester Taylor, Blanche Pineau and Ruby MacPhail. Sister-in-law of Gerry Taylor. Also lovingly remembered by her 16 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Ralph Carmody and Donald MacRae, parents Neil and Pearl (Gass) Taylor, sister Mary Chatles and brother Doug Taylor. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 3:00 pm. Visitation Thursday 1 – 2:45 pm. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. www.belvederefh.com
