PINEAU, Gregory “Flem” Joseph The death occurred suddenly at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, Halifax, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 of Gregory “Flem” Pineau, of North Rustico, aged 73. He was the son of the late Peter and Leona (Gallant) Pineau. Gregory “Flem” is survived by his siblings, William (Eleanor), Bonita Pineau (Carl), Willis, Francis, Paul (Sharon) and David (Pauline); sister-in-law, Cathy Pineau; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marie (Leroy); and brother, Ricky. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538, Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, North Rustico, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in Stella Maris Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com
