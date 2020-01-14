CUDMORE, Guy Andrew The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, January 10, 2020 of Guy Cudmore of Charlottetown, age 58 years. He is survived by his son Nathan (Megan) and Nathan’s mother, Nan Court. Guy is also survived by his mother Betty (Clark-deceased) Cudmore; brother, Tommy (Sheila); sister, Cheryl Cudmore; special uncle, Kirk Gamester; niece, nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15th in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment later in The People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
