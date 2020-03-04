JAMES, H. Ward At the Kings County Memorial Hospital, with family by his side the passing of H. Ward James age 85, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born May 14, 1934, son of the late Charles and Emily (Crane) James. Ward is survived by wife Hattie (Rafuse) James, his children, Tracey (Clarence) Cormier, Lana (Dale) Tully and Jeremy (April Scott) James; sisters and brothers, Vera Murphy (Fred, deceased), Mabel Brothers (Reg, deceased), Bruce (Marilyn) James, Lottie (Ron) Driscoll, Brenda Brindell (Murray Hill, deceased) and Albert (Stephanie) James; brother-in-law, Heber Stewart (sister Freda, deceased) and Lisa MacIntyre (partner of Herman, deceased); four cherished grandchildren, Ian (Noelle), Travis, Amber and Madison James; one adored great grandson, Bennett Ian James. Predeceased by first wife Edith James, mother of his children; son Herman; brothers Harlan and his wife Marjorie, Wallace and his wife Margaret, and sister Mary and her husband Lewis Sanderson. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Friday, March 6th from 4 to 7 pm. Private Funeral to be held at a later date. Donations to the Marie or Midgell Cemetery would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
