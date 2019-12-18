Harold Hockin

HOCKIN, Harold William At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Saturday December 14, 2019 of Harold William Hockin of Dunk River Road, Middleton, PEI aged 70 years. Born in Brantford, Ontario on December 30, 1948 son of the late John Willard and Gladys Maude (Cook) Hockin. Husband of Laura Gaudet. Father of Sharon, Barb, Angela and Kim Hockin. Grandfather of many grand and great grandchildren. Brother of Ron, Kay, Marlene, Pauline, Joanie, Betty, David, Gordie, Patsy, Carol Anne, Christine, Donald and Elaine. Son-in law of Walter Kent and the late Marion (Dunsire) Kent. Brother-in- law of David, Ivy, Rose, Alan, Dean, Violet, Zinnia and Heather. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends Chip and Daisy MacLeod. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington no visitation or funeral service by personal request. If so desired contributions may be made to the Diabetes Canada (PEI). www.davisonfh.com
