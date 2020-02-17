LUTZ, Harold Gerald The death occurred peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 of Harold Gerald Lutz of Charlottetown, age 84 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (Trainor) Lutz. Dear father of Andy (Debbie) and Bernadine Lutz. Grandfather of James Anthony Lutz. Resting at the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visiting hours on Monday from 12 noon until 1:15 pm followed by funeral service at 1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Ellen McCarville
- Matthew Carruthers
- Amanda Lannigan
- Pop tab donation to help with wheelchair purchases
- Desmond Hammill
Commented