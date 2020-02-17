LUTZ, Harold Gerald The death occurred peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 of Harold Gerald Lutz of Charlottetown, age 84 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (Trainor) Lutz. Dear father of Andy (Debbie) and Bernadine Lutz. Grandfather of James Anthony Lutz. Resting at the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visiting hours on Monday from 12 noon until 1:15 pm followed by funeral service at 1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca

