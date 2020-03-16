Harold MacDonald

MACDONALD, Harold Leith Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on Thursday, March 12, 2020 of Harold Leith MacDonald of Charlottetown, formerly of Wheatley River, age 93 years. Loving father of Elizabeth Carroll and Nora MacDonald, step-father of Judy (David) Melrose, Rita (Earl) Murdock, Roger (Brenda) Buchanan, and step-son-in-law Wayne Andrews. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Laura, siblings Elmer (Jean), Lois (Bob) Stevenson, step-daughter Olive, and special friend Edith Campbell. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorials to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com

