Harold Martin

MARTIN, Harold The death occurred peacefully at Summerset Manor, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 of Harold Joseph Martin of Summerside, aged 87 years. Harold was born in Summerside, P.E.I. to the late Emmanuel and Irene (Martell) Martin. Beloved husband of Shirley (McIssac) Martin and loving father of Michael (Joan) Martin, Barry (Beverly) Martin, Blain (Jane) Martin, Sonya Martin, Donna Martin and Laurie Martin. Also lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Ethel Gay, Mary Willard, Mary May Jones, brothers Frank, Walter, Thomas and David Martin and great granddaughter Hailey Dawn Dugay. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Thursday, March 5th, 2020 for a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Harold’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Society would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
