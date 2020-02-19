RACKHAM, Harold Donald The death occurred peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Prince Edward Home, Charlottetown, of Harold Donald Rackham, husband of the late Sybil Rackham (nee Millar), formerly of Hunter River, aged 84. He was the loving father of Blair (Ethelean), Karla Rackham and Mary Allerston; and grandfather of Vanessa and Christine Allerston; and Katelyn, Rebecca and Timothy Waite. Harold is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn Campbell, Glen Millar, Garnet Millar and Wilmot Millar (Joan). Besides his wife, Sybil, Harold was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Martha (Andrews) Rackham; parents-in-law, Edward and Leah Millar; sister-in-law, Judy Millar and brother-in-law, Sterling Campbell. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Friday, February 22, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Central Queens United Church, Hunter River, on Saturday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment at a later date in the Church Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Harold’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation, Alzheimers Society or the Central Queens United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com

