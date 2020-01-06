Harold Saulnier

SAULNIER, Harold “Hallie” Victor The death occurred peacefully, with family by his side, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, January 3, 2020 of Harold “Hallie” Saulnier of Wedgewood Manor, Summerside and formerly of North Rustico, aged 86 years. He was the son of the late Victor and Bertha (Gauthier) Saulnier. Hallie is survived by his brother, Joseph “KeKe”; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Wendell (Joan); and sisters, Carol Doucette (Billy) and Mary Saulnier. Resting at Central Queen's Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. The funeral will be held at the Central Queen's Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place in Stella Maris Roman Catholic Cemetery, North Rustico. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
