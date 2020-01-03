HEFFELL, Harry The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, of Harry Heffell, of Kensington, aged 92 years. Born in Borden-Carleton, he was the son of the late Harry and Jean (MacArthur) Heffell. Survived by his brother Lloyd (Barbara) Heffell; nephew Steven Heffell; and by his niece Audrey Bond. Predeceased by his wife Sheila Heffell; and by his sister Helen (Ralph) Johnson. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home. No visiting hours by personal request. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
