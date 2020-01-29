Harry Lecky

LECKY, Harry David The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 of Harry David Lecky of Milburn, aged 90 years. Harry was born on April 18, 1929 in Milburn, Son of the late Arthur & Annie (MacIsaac) Lecky. Harry is survived by his sister Theresa Bulger, O’Leary, numerous nieces and nephews and many musical friends. Harry was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ruth, Eileen, Emma, brothers Albert and Willie. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
