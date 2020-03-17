SNOW, Harry Edwin Harry Edwin Snow, 86, of Charlottetown (formerly of Summerside) died following surgery on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Harry, the son of the late Herbert and Tryphena (Chippett) Snow, was born October 24, 1933 in Leading Tickles, Newfoundland. He is survived by his brother Kevin (Peg) Snow, his six children and their families: Paul (Carol) Snow, Charlottetown, and children Michelle (Patrick) Gallant, Slave Lake, AB, and Pamela Snow, Grande Prairie, AB; Kimberly (Kirk) Himmelman, Halifax, NS and children Alexander, Halifax, NS, Jonathan (Joe Delarge), Toronto, ON, and Nikolaus (Rianne Dorazio) Halifax, NS; Janet Savary and children Lauren (Jeff Pearce), Eric, and Noah, all of Halifax, NS; Kathy Snow, Moncton NB and children Rachel Savary (Mike Johnston), Saskatoon, SK and Nathan Savary (Sarah Loughery), Moncton, NB; Nelson (Bernice) Snow, Tignish, and children Parker and Harrison Snow, Charlottetown, and step-children Alex Landry (Kelsey Murphy), Halifax, NS, Patrick Landry, Tignish, Jack Landry (Kathleen Morrell), Kinkora, Ted Landry, Summerside; Andrew (Joanne) Snow, and children Luke and Julia, Abbotsford, BC. and twelve great grandchildren. Harry was predeceased sixteen years ago by his wife of nearly fifty years, Kathleen ‘Kay’ (Fitzgerald) Snow and more recently by his companion Mary P. Campbell, sisters Ruby King and Pearl Glover, St. John’s NL, son-in-law David Savary, Elmsdale, NS and grandson Jeffrey Snow, Gagetown, NB. Completed funeral arrangements to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Community Foundation of PEI – Harry and Kay Snow Memorial Fund or to the Hospital Foundation in your community. www.moase.ca

