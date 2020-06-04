Harvey Lloyd MacLeod

June 16th, 1947 - June 1st, 2020
GREETINGS AND SALUTATIONS; On June 1st, “The Harvster” made his triumphal entry into his magnificent eternal home, and heaven just got a whole lot louder - GLORY! Beloved husband of Lorraine (Archer). Tremendous father to Scott (Dawn), Brodie (Robbin) and Jill Sabean (Andrew). “Pop” to Brooklyn, Autumn, Dawson, Karsyn, Keegan and “Poppy” to Allison and Kathryn. Brother of David MacLeod. Brother-in-law to Ann and Brenda and brother-in-law and best friend to Ed and Linda Doiron. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Marc, Jeff, Chris, Nicole, Al, Christopher, Dwayne and Amanda and their families. Predeceased by his parents Allison and Elinor (Harvey) MacLeod, his parents-in-law Lloyd and Mary (Acorn) Archer, by his brother Ron MacLeod, brother-in-law Charles Archer and nephew Michael Archer. Harvey’s career life was as a Chartered Accountant. He became Audit Director in the Office of the Auditor General where he was a professional for 34 Years. He became a CA in 1974 and received the designation of FCA in 2008 for recognition of his contribution to the profession and to the community. Harvey served on many committees and was involved in both local and national professional and charitable organizations. These include: - President of the PEI Institute of Chartered Accountants - Member of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Chartered Accountants - Executive Director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants - Elder at Zion Presbyterian Church - PEI School Board Trustee - Member of the Board of Governors for Master’s College and Seminary - Treasurer for Habitat for Humanity and Birthright of Charlottetown - Invested immense time and energy into Calvary Church where he served as a long-time Board Member, Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, and impacted the lives of so many Harvey is also a Veteran of the Canadian Military, serving as a member of the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada. He was later appointed as Officer, Second Lieutenant, in Canadian Armed Forces - Prince Edward Island Regiment (RCAC) and proudly fulfilled his duty to his country. Even with his professional and community accomplishments, his greatest achievement was marrying the love of his life and childhood sweetheart on September 7th, 1968 on what he declared “The Greatest Day in History!”. Together they began a family and forged friendships for life. His wife, family, friends, and all who know him regard Harvey as a devoted husband, dedicated family man, and loyal friend. Most of all, his identity as a child of God was his assurance of eternal life after he committed to follow Jesus on New Year’s Eve, 1978. With that in mind, we leave you with these words that changed Harvey’s life - “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.” (Matthew 6:33 New Living Translation). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Harvey’s Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
