MILLAR, Hazel The death occurred at Andrews of Summerside, on Friday, December 27, 2019, of Hazel Millar, of Summerside, aged 95 years. Born in Dutch Brook, Cape Breton, NS, she was the daughter of the late Daniel “Dan” and Josephine (MacDonald) MacQueen. Survived by her children Elizabeth (John) White and Malcolm (Rosalyn) Millar; special friend Christopher (Olenka) Johnson; grandchildren Krista (Jamie) Perry; Lyndsy White (Paul Nabuurs), Michael White (Jen Ma), Jonathan Millar (Melissa Foster) and Peter Millar (Jackie Garant); great-grandchildren Taylor Perry, Logan Perry, Isabella Lutes, Eleena Rodreguez and Wesley Nabuurs; brother Wes (Marjorie) MacQueen; and by her special friend Bertha Ellis. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd Millar; sister Evelyn Wells; and by her brothers George, John and Malcolm MacQueen. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
