Helen Bishop

BISHOP, Helen Pauline Peacefully with her family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday January 6, 2020, of Helen Pauline Bishop, of Stratford and formerly of Louisbourg, NS, age 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bishop. Loving mother of Sandy Bishop (Elizabeth),Terry Bishop (June) and Paula Bishop-Lansdown (Gordon). Helen will be missed by her 7 Grandchildren; 2 Step-Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren and her sister Shirley Kennedy. She was predeceased by her parents Elvin and Mildred (Luddington) Fleet and her sister - Yvonne Kozera. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at Hillsboro Funeral Home - Stratford Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held later at Sherwood Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society or the PEI Lung Association would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
