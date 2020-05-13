June 23rd, 1919 - May 11th, 2020
At the Garden Home on Monday, May 11, 2020 of Helen Catherine Colwill (Stevenson). Formerly of Elmwood, age 100 years. Sister-in-law of Vera Colwill (Stewart, deceased). Predeceased by her husband Elmer Colwill, by her sisters Ruby Weeks (Chester), Irene Bertram (Waldon), Erma Green (Roy) and sister-in-law Edna Livingston (William). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private visitation and graveside service will be held. Interment in Kingston Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kingston Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented