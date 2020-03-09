Helen Docherty

DOCHERTY, Helen Katherine At the Riverview Manor on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the passing of Helen Katherine Docherty age 95, occurred with family by her side. Born June 6, 1924, daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Murphy) Coyle. Helen is survived by her children, Elaine (Lowell Morrison) Stewart, Kenny Docherty and Cyril (Edythe) Docherty; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren: 1 great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by husband Willard, son Glenn, grandson Jake and brothers and sisters. Helen is the last surviving member of her immediate family. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home (902) 838-2557, with visiting on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass to be held on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 am, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montague. Interment to take place in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in the Spring. Family flowers only. Donations to the St. Mary’s Cemetery fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com

