Helen MacDonald

MacDonald, Helen F. (nee McGuigan) Peacefully with her family by her side at the Garden Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 of Helen F. MacDonald (nee McGuigan) of Charlottetown, formerly of Blooming Point, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Alex MacDonald and dear mother of Gerard MacDonald, Mary (Ivan) Shreenan, Linda (Melvin) Cheverie, Dianne MacDonald, Wayne MacDonald and Cathy (Clair) Dunsford. Loving Grandmother of David (Alyssa) Lindstrom, Amanda Lindstrom, Jason (Julie) Shreenan, Gina (Blaine) Fitzpatrick, Scott (Rianna) Shreenan, Bobby (Amanda) Cheverie, Patti (Rob) Stavert, Timothy (Amanda) Cheverie, Chris MacDonald, Matthew (Lacie) Dunsford Melissa (Rob) Phillips and great grandmother of Sadie, Easton, Bella, Raina, Sam, Ben, Abi, Ruby, Ellie, Alice, Luke, Macy, Will, Alex, Matthew, Jackson, Maddox, Miley, Tessa, Presley, Holden, Lincoln, Rory and Hallie. Sister of Jim (Anita) McGuigan and Lorne (Jo) McGuigan. She was predeceased by her parents Agnes (nee O’Connor) and Emmett McGuigan; brothers Derrill and Jack McGuigan and her sister Marie Driscoll. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday morning, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Thursday 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pat & the Elephant or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
