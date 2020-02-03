Helen MacLeod

MACLEOD, Helen Marion Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020, of Helen Marion MacLeod (MacLean) of Kinross, aged 70 years. Dear mother of Stacey LaPorte (Leroy) and Christie Dunn. Grandmother of Jocelyn Tillisch, Brandon LaPorte (Brittany), Travis LaPorte (Nicole), Michaela LaPorte and Emilee and Aiden Dunn and their father Christopher Dunn. Sister of Arnold MacLean (Betty), Mary Weeks, Ruth Smith (Earl) and Marjorie MacLean (Don Smith). Sister-in-law of Joan MacLean and Sylvia MacLean. Remembered also by Leah Ziegler (Barry), who are a very special part of our family. Predeceased by her husband Brian MacLeod, her parents Edna and Jack MacLean and brothers Gordon, Stanley (Helen), Harry, Allison, Cyril (infancy), Harold “Bub” (Gladys) and sister Alice Morrison (Lea). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service at St. Andrew’s United Church, Vernon Bridge on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment later in St. Andrews United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Andrews United Church or Provincial Palliative Care Centre would be appreciated. A special thanks to all the Palliative Care Team for their care and support. www.hillsborofh.ca
