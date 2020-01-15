BROWN, Helen Marie (Nee Gaudet) April 1, 1932 – January 7, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Helen, peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Cherished mother of Yvonne Gallant (David Gallant). Proud Nannie of John Gallant (Lael Radkey). Loving sister of Catherine Flahaven and aunt to Ronnie Flahaven (Linda), Terrance, and Ellery. Helen is predeceased by her sister Margaret, brother Louis, and sister-in-law Marcia. Helen had a fiercely independent soul, living most of her years in Toronto. Her generous spirit will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. In lieu of an official service, family and friends are encouraged to contact the immediate family to share stories of Helen. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for the care given to Helen both throughout and the end of her life.
