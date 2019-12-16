Helen Mayhew

MAYHEW, Helen Mary (Hyde) The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre of Helen Mary Mayhew, age 86. She is survived by her sons Kenneth (Donna, deceased), Alan (Margaret), grandsons Ben (Paige Reid), Robert (Carolyn Suley) and Jackson and by her sister Sarah Mennie. Helen was predeceased by her husband Robert, parents Harry and Mary Hyde, brother Gordon and sister Ann. She is also survived by In-laws Eric and Shirley Mayhew and Maynard and Audrey Simpson. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-7 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Hospice PEI or the Food Bank. www.belvederefh.com
