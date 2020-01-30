Helen Ramsay

RAMSAY, Helen It is with great sadness that the family of Helen L. Ramsay announces her passing, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Born in Montrose, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Frances (Gard) Bowness. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sister Beryl (Steve) Zarvie. She was a proud mother to, Debbie (Robert) Benner, Cheryl Carmichael, Wendy (Herb) Postill, Kim Lawrence, Beryl (Troy) White, Scott Ramsay and Bruce (Rita) Ramsay. Helen will also be a fondly remembered “Nanny” to her 13 grandchildren Rebecca (Duncan) Lord, Phillip (Sharon) Benner, Jillian Benner, Jason (Heather) Carmichael, Jennette (Keith) Baker, Sarah (Scott) Sutton, Robert (Keri) Postill, Krista Lawrence, Richard Lawrence, Ryan (Alyson) Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Tarn (Joanne) White and Jacob Ramsay. She also had the great joy to be a great-grandmother to 19 great-grandchildren. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband Victor Ramsay; and by her sister Sylvia. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in the Montrose United Presbyterian Cemetery, Montrose. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
