Helen Ruby Robertson

December 15th, 1922 - July 18th, 2020
Robertson, Helen Ruby At Andrews of Stratford on Saturday, July 18, 2020 of Helen R. Robertson, Charlottetown, age 97 years. Predeceased by her husband Alex J. Robertson. Helen is lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment in Calvin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Mermaid. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Calvin Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
