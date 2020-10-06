April 8th, 1929 - October 4th, 2020
At Garden Home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 of Helen Wei Yu Lam, Charlottetown age 91 years. Wife of the late Robert Lam. Loving mother of Gordon (Dieu, deceased), Charlottetown, PE and John (Meryl Cook), Dartmouth, NS. Beloved grandmother of Keegan, Nathaniel (Nicole) and Tobias Lam. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invite only) service will be held. A private interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
