Herbert Doucette

DOUCETTE, Herbert Joseph 1938-2019 At the Maplewood Manor Alberton on Sunday, December 29,29018 with his family by his side of Herbert Joseph (Herbie)Doucette formerly of Nail Pond age 81 years. Born at Nail Pond,on May 31, 1938 he was the son of the late John and Emily (nee Richardson) Doucette. Dear father to Juanita (Norman) Hustler of Woodvale, Jackie (Kevin) Blanchard of Greenmount and Nicky (Alicia) of Nail Pond. Cherished grandfather to Rogan and Jenica Hustler, Latesha and Martina Gallant, Ceanna Blanchard, Benson,and Owen Silliker, Colin Doucette. Great grandfather to Rylynn and Alysynn MacIsaac. He is also survivied by his many nieces nephews and friends. He was predeceased by siblings, Elaine Bernard, Beatrice Gallant, Gilbert, Eugene, Ernest, Camille Melvin and Phil. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home Alberton for visiting hours Monday evening 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday morning from St.Simon and St.Jude Churh Tignish for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will later take place in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the I.W.K Childrens Hospital or to the P.E.I Humane Society would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
