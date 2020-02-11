Herman Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Armand "Herman" The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, of Armand “Herman” Arseneault, formerly of Dalhousie, N.B., aged 93 years. Born in Dalhousie, he was the son of the late Pierre and Agnes (Arsenault) Arseneault. Survived by his wife Maria (Doiron) Arseneault; two sons, Wayne & Carl; and by a sister Rosemarie. Predeceased by his brothers Edgar, Jerry, Wilbrod and Lionel; sisters Germain, Rita, Dora, Bernandette “Bernie” and Evangeline. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- No excuse to delay enforcing lands protection act
- M. Ann MacLellan
- More information results in better decisions
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
- Legion Essay & Poster winners
- Knowledge of ticks is important
- Driver fined for iced up windshield
- Mary Paterson
Commented