Herman Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Armand "Herman" The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, of Armand “Herman” Arseneault, formerly of Dalhousie, N.B., aged 93 years. Born in Dalhousie, he was the son of the late Pierre and Agnes (Arsenault) Arseneault. Survived by his wife Maria (Doiron) Arseneault; two sons, Wayne & Carl; and by a sister Rosemarie. Predeceased by his brothers Edgar, Jerry, Wilbrod and Lionel; sisters Germain, Rita, Dora, Bernandette “Bernie” and Evangeline. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

Recommended for you