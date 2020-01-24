Hillard MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Hillard James The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 of Hillard James MacKinnon of Charlottetown, age 81 years. Loving husband of Rowena (Garrett). Beloved father of Steven (Janelle), Kirk (Katie), Jana Stevenson (Cory) and Jordan (Andrea). Proud poppie of Liam, Alex, Cassandra, Garrett, Brooklyn, Eleanore, Allie, Ben and Zach. Brother of Willard (Judy), Lorna Ellis (Malcolm), Eva Rennie (Fred deceased), Jeanette Laybourne (Harold deceased) and Marjorie Leard (Ivan). Predeceased by his parents James and Lorena (Strang). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford and then transferred to the Cornerstone Baptist Church (9 Cornerstone Drive), Cornwall for visiting hours on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral service to be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cornwall on Saturday at 10 am. Interment following in Kingsboro Cemetery at 3pm. Family flowers only. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Kingsboro Cemetery. www.hillsborofh.ca
