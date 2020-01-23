Hillard MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Hillard James The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 of Hillard James MacKinnon of Charlottetown, age 81 years. Loving husband of Rowena (Garrett). Beloved father of Steven (Janelle), Kirk (Katie), Jana Stevenson (Cory) and Jordan (Andrea). Proud poppie of Liam, Alex, Cassandra, Garrett, Brooklyn, Eleanore, Allie, Ben and Zach. Brother of Willard (Judy), Lorna Ellis (Malcolm), Eva Rennie, Marjorie Laird (Ivan). Predeceased by his parents James and Lorena (Strang). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford and then transferred to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cornwall for visiting hours on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral service to be held from the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cornwall on Saturday at 10 am. Interment in Kingsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
